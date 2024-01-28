Tradewinds LLC. Invests $236,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,971 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,440,962,000 after buying an additional 1,152,907 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

