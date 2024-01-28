33,941 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 373.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 635.3% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 7,738,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,710,692. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $3,634,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,629,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $3,634,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,332 shares in the company, valued at $43,629,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock worth $30,043,404 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

