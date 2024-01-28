F M Investments LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

F M Investments LLC lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises 1.1% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.50.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,277 shares of company stock valued at $57,223,711. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $395.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.59 and a twelve month high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.