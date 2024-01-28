F M Investments LLC Decreases Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

F M Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. ESAB accounts for 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ESAB worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.34. The stock had a trading volume of 120,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

