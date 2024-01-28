1,125 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 431.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 23.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 123.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 574,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,883,000 after acquiring an additional 102,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.83. 114,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,897. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $138.20 and a 52-week high of $223.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.22.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

WIRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

