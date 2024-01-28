Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Position Lowered by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC cut its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises about 7.8% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. F M Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,540.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLMT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.97. 146,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,398. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.90. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

