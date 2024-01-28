F M Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

F M Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.3% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,184. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $350.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

