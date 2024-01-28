Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Penumbra comprises approximately 1.5% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.37. The stock had a trading volume of 250,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 245.02 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day moving average is $246.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Insider Activity

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $128,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,435 shares of company stock valued at $319,350. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

