Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. 1,473,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,039. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

