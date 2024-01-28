Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $195,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. 3,096,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

