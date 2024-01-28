Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Eneti makes up approximately 2.6% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Eneti were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Eneti by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 158,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 240,026 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 551,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 234,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eneti by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 168,787 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eneti from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Eneti Stock Performance

Shares of NETI stock remained flat at $11.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eneti Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $437.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

