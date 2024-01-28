Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,553. The firm has a market cap of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

