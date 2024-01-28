Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 486 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,002. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.87. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $173.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

