Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,059,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $184.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

