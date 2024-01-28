Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 104,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 252,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,210,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,512. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $162.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

