Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,375,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.