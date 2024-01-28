Donoghue Forlines LLC Trims Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

