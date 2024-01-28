Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $177.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $182.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.