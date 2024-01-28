XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $72.55 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $72.55 million and approximately $820,138.14 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017368 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017620 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,254.92 or 0.99937696 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011299 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00202142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00545737 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $840,068.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.