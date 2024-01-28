Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charge Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,436,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,070,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Charge Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The firm had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

