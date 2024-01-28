Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.56.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GBIO

Generation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.78. 100,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,899. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generation Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,591,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 114,082 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 95,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.