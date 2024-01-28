Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Network-1 Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 14,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.60.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
