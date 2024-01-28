Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Update

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 14,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

About Network-1 Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Network-1 Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

