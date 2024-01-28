U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ardent Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.1% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,827. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

