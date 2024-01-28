Ardent Capital Management Inc. Invests $942,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Kenvue accounts for 0.5% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

KVUE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,121,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Several research analysts recently commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

