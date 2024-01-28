Ardent Capital Management Inc. Invests $295,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $117.67. 638,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $131.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.