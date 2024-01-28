American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American International Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. 2,564,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,063. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

