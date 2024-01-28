Privium Fund Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.6 %

ITCI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $126.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,215 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

