Privium Fund Management B.V. Reduces Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 6.0% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.51. 3,799,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,203. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.82. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock valued at $104,828,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

