Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 1.3% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,478,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,172. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

