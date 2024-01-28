Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.9% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.