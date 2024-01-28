Privium Fund Management B.V. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. 11,342,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,335. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

