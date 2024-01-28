Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,737,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

