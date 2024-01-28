Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 292.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up approximately 2.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Roku worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 650.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,880. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.39.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,593. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,890 shares of company stock worth $12,344,940 in the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

