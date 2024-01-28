Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys Shares of 15,019 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $11,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,252,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,333,106. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

