Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys New Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 586,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,330. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %
4D Molecular Therapeutics stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 608,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,550. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $24.10.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.
