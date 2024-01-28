Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.99 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $1,498.11 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00129219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00040498 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004372 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00299504 USD and is down -5.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,498.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.