Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Expands By 24.2%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Karooooo Trading Down 0.3 %

KARO traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karooooo from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

