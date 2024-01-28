Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Approximately 30.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 367,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,778. The company has a market capitalization of $397.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,722,502 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,803. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

