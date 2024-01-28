Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rises By 24.4%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,551,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 6,070,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,238.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile
