Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rises By 24.4%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,551,500 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 6,070,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,238.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

Sumitomo Pharma stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

