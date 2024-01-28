Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $128.43.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

