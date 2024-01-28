Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 25,222 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,222 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of XPO worth $21,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,614,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity at XPO

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $90.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Read Our Latest Report on XPO

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.