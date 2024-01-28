Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 111 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $528.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $528.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.97 and a 52 week high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.