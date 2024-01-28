Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $56.13 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $56,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.56.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $301.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.60 and its 200-day moving average is $273.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.73% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

