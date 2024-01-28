Hudock Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $190.21 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

