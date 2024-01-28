Hudock Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.