Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $528.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.97 and a 1-year high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

