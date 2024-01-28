Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.74. 488,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,035. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

