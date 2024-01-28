Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,668 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Masco worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Masco by 8.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after purchasing an additional 781,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,266,000 after buying an additional 282,151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,912,000 after buying an additional 94,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 1,514,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.25. 1,050,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,769. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

