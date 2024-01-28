Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 310,026 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1,154.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,026 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,009,762. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

