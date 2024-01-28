Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 278,861 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,861 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $76,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,596 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,875,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,631. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

